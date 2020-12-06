With the fantastic cooler weather, we have just recently enjoyed perhaps you are ready to get outside and take a long walk. As you do, observe your surroundings and see if you can discover something astonishing that you may have never noticed before.
Galls are peculiar growths found on plants. Some look like puffs of Velcro, others like lumpy potatoes and some even resemble round watermelons. Galls can be formed by the plant in response to injury from the feeding or egg-laying activities of insects. Some are induced by bacteria, fungi or viral invasion. Are you surprised to hear that plants can also be susceptible to viral attack?
For most galls, it is what is in the saliva of the bug that is feeding on it that causes the weird mass to grow. Hormonal response of the host plant makes the cells in that area of the stem, leaf or branch develop abnormally. Gall wasps, responsible for a wide variety of these peculiar masses, will lay eggs within this stimulated artificial birthing chamber. Tiny little wasps grow within, drilling minuscule holes which they use to emerge as adults.
There are leaf galls that resemble blisters, bubbles or pouches on leaf surfaces and stem galls which can be found along the tender new growth or tips of tree branches. Bud or flower galls can be brightly colored and remind you of molten wax or Play-Doh. Galls divert nutrients from other sections of the plant on which it grows, using the plant’s own chemical signals to do so.
Exactly how this occurs is still an unknown that is being studied. Does the insect secrete an amino acid or a form of plant growth hormone? Does this happen during a feeding process or perhaps via injection? How do these secretions alter the plant’s molecular process? Nature is astounding in both the variety and abundance of gall creators so much more study is needed as perhaps each inducement alters the host plant in a different way.
While the process remains a head scratcher, any observant NatureNerd can easily find a variety of galls to marvel over. Take a walk in a natural area, such as a multi-use path or nature trail and look over the tips of any oaks lining the walkway. Pay attention to climbing vines and branches of low pines. I bet you will be surprised by just how many galls are out there. Happy hiking!