If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, you may have heard the mating bellows of our American alligator over the past month or so. Those hair-raising roars will get your heart racing as well as that of other gators nearby. Now mating season is rumbling to a close and throughout freshwater lakes and wetland areas females are starting to nest.
Resembling a small compost pile of grasses, sticks and woodland debris, without the female atop on guard you might just miss seeing the mass. A devoted mother to her 50 or so young yet encased within their elongated rubbery eggs, she will remain close by and sometimes even dozes protectively on top of the pile. Photographers and wildlife watchers take note that females will aggressively thwart predators or threatening approaches and should be given a wide berth if discovered during this timeframe.
As the hot, humid subtropical days continue, those eggs incubate within their earthen nest, warmed only by the decaying debris around them. The warmest eggs will be male, while eggs in cooler areas of the nest, usually below 86 degrees Fahrenheit, will emerge as females. Ectothermic, or “cold-blooded,” these reptiles produce no body heat of their own, relying on external factors such as the warmth of the composting nest materials, sunlight, or cool water temperature to alter their body temperature as needed.
About two months later young begin emerging from their rubbery eggs utilizing a bony “egg tooth” known as a caruncle to break free. Chirping as they fight their way free, the female will hear the activity and begin digging through the vegetation with her long claws to help them emerge. Surprisingly, she will also sometimes gather unhatched eggs in her jaws and gently break them open while holding her jaws agape under nearby water, releasing the young from the egg as she swishes it back and forth. Immediately able to swim, the young cluster together in what is referred to as a pod and remain close to their mother for protection.
Hatchlings are black with bright yellow stripes. Remarkably this patterning helps them camouflage well in forested wetlands, keeping them safe from raccoons, blue herons, owls, hawks, and other predators. Consuming frogs, fish, insects and other creatures, alligators are hungry opportunists and will consume whatever they can catch.
As adorable as hatchlings may appear, it is imperative that they never be fed or conditioned to equate humans with food. Apex predators, learning to safely coexist and recreate while living in unison with this remarkable reptile is part of our Florida lifestyle. Stay safe and ensure the same for others who may come after you and never feed or attempt to handle these wild, unpredictable reptiles.