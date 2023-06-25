If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, you may have heard the mating bellows of our American alligator over the past month or so. Those hair-raising roars will get your heart racing as well as that of other gators nearby. Now mating season is rumbling to a close and throughout freshwater lakes and wetland areas females are starting to nest.

Resembling a small compost pile of grasses, sticks and woodland debris, without the female atop on guard you might just miss seeing the mass. A devoted mother to her 50 or so young yet encased within their elongated rubbery eggs, she will remain close by and sometimes even dozes protectively on top of the pile. Photographers and wildlife watchers take note that females will aggressively thwart predators or threatening approaches and should be given a wide berth if discovered during this timeframe.

Recommended for you

Did You Know?

Bellowing by alligators communicates their overall body size to others in the population as larger gators have a longer vocal tract and produce deeper resonance frequencies.