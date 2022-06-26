Welcome to 1843 N. Lynbrook Road in Avon Park Lakes. This home is priced at $275,000 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This new construction home is located in Avon Park Lakes with a convenient location near Stryker Road. Nothing is more thrilling than owning a brand-new home that has never been lived in. This beautiful home has approximately 1,640 square feet of living space under air and close to 2,400 square feet under roof.
The home features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms plus a powder room and a two-car garage. The floor plan is open, spacious and has high ceilings. The flooring is wide ceramic tile planks in the trending grey wood tones throughout the main living area.
Enter through the front door into a large great room, dining room and kitchen space. French doors extend the living area to spacious covered lanai. If more living area is needed, this room can be enclosed to make a large family room.
The chef of the family will love all the counter space and the pantry for storage. White cabinetry and granite counters give a light and airy feel. The counter island separates the dining room and living room and is definitely the hub of the home. All appliances are top of the line Samsung stainless steel. There is a powder room adjacent to the living room for guest’s convenience.
The owner’s suite is a relaxing retreat at the end of the day. You will enjoy the large owner’s suite bathroom with a dual sink vanity, walk-in shower, toilet closet and a linen closet. There is plenty of storage for clothes and accessories in the large walk-in closet. The owner’s suit also has a private door opening to the back lanai. The secondary bedrooms are a generous size. The hall/guest bathroom is stylish wood look tile in the tub surround. The extra-long dual sink vanity is ideal for children getting ready for school in the mornings. The bedrooms feature carpet.
The laundry room opens from the garage and is conveniently located near the kitchen.
The location of the home in north Highlands County is convenient to Hardee and Polk Counties, If you are looking for new, never lived in, with a country setting yet city close, this may be your next home.
Take the virtual tour at TheCoolTeam.com or call Cool at 863-873-7243 or Lisa Kneram at 863-443-9276 to schedule a showing.