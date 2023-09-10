This home is at 33433 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring. The list price is $314,000 and is offered by Sharon Jones with Addvantage Realty #1.
Exciting news for homebuyers in Sebring as a brand new construction project takes shape in the heart of the highly sought-after Sebring Country Estates. With a generous $4,000 buyer incentive for full-price offers, this development promises to elevate the housing options in the area.
The newly constructed home boasts a spacious open floor plan, featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two-car garage, all built with solid concrete block construction. Upon entering, you’ll be greeted by a great room adorned with a soaring 10-foot cathedral ceiling, tray ceiling, and recessed LED lighting, setting the stage for a bright and welcoming atmosphere.
The kitchen is a chef’s dream, complete with granite countertops, a central island, stainless steel appliances, and soft-close drawers. The adjoining dining area opens up to the outside through double doors, allowing for seamless indoor-outdoor living.
The master suite is an oasis of relaxation, with an in-suite walk-in closet and a luxurious master bath featuring double vanities, granite countertops, and a walk-in ceramic tile shower with a rain shower head.
Two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom complete the home, ensuring ample space for family or guests.
For those who enjoy outdoor living, the property offers an irrigation system, a covered open front porch, and LED recessed lighting around the eaves. Plus, with the septic tank located in the front yard, there’s plenty of space in the back for a potential pool.
Sebring Country Estates is witnessing an increased demand for homes like these, with several recently listed and sold properties by Advantage Realty #1 in the area demonstrating the growing popularity of this charming neighborhood. As the construction progresses, this opportunity won’t last long, so seize the chance to make this stylish, modern home your very own.
Contact Sharon Jones with Advantage Realty #1 by calling 850-752-4855.