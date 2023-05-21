Welcome to 4422 Snapper Drive in Sebring. This home is priced at $325,000 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This new construction home is in Sebring Ridge. Nothing is more thrilling than owning a brand-new home that has never been lived in. This beautiful home is spacious and has a fantastic floor plan with approximately 1,714 square feet of living space under air and 2,530 square feet under roof.
The home features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a two-car garage. The floor plan is open, spacious and has cathedral ceilings. The flooring is wide ceramic tile planks throughout the home – no carpet here.
Enter through the beautiful beveled glass front door with two matching sidelites into a large great room, dining room and kitchen space. French doors extend the living area to spacious covered lanai that overlooks the backyard. If more living area is needed, this room can be enclosed to make a large family room.
The chef of the family will love the kitchen with stainless appliances, lots of counter space plus a pantry for storage. White cabinetry and granite counters give a light and airy feel. The counter island separates the dining room and living room and is definitely the hub of the home. Enjoy casual meals here.
The owner’s suite with a tray ceiling is a relaxing retreat at the end of the day. You will enjoy the large owner’s suite bathroom with a dual sink vanity, walk-in shower, toilet closet and a linen closet. There is plenty of storage for clothes and accessories in the large walk-in closet.
The secondary bedrooms are a generous size. The hall/guest bathroom is stylish with marble tile tub/shower surround and a niche shelf. The extra-long dual sink vanity is ideal for children getting ready for school in the mornings. In addition, there is a double linen closet for storage.
The laundry room opens from the garage and is conveniently located near the kitchen. It includes a white cabinet for storage along with a utility sink.
The location of the home is just west of U.S. 27 near AdventHealth, schools and stores. If you are looking for a new, never lived in home, this may be the next place you call home.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Cool at 863 873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com.