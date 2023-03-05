This home is at 5282 Pebble Beach Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $369,900 and is listed by Dawn Dell with Paradise Real Estate International.
Welcome to your new address with a new construction home. This home was skillfully built by T Baker Construction, a locally known builder with an impeccable reputation. The property has many upgraded features. This home features 1,627 living square feet under air-conditioned space and 2,484 total square footage under roof.
The home boasts three large and spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms and an oversized two-car garage with an extra side entry golf cart garage entry.
The interior of the home features luxury vinyl wood planks throughout the entire home. The spacious living room with cathedral ceiling has inset lighting. Brushed bronze lighting fixtures are tastefully done in the living room and kitchen. The kitchen has a floating island with drawers and granite counter top, a stainless steel appliance package and modern new wavy subway white tile. The white, soft close, shaker cabinets have a beveled exterior.
The floor plan is open with a great room and primary suite on one side of the home and two guest bedrooms and a guest bathroom on the other side of the home.
The primary suite has a tray ceiling, walk-in closet and the en-suite has a walk-in shower, dual vanity and linen closet. The guest bedrooms are graciously sized and have large closets. The guest bathroom features a linen closet, tub and granite vanity area.
The rear of the home has an open porch that is under trusses and could easily be enclosed for a family room or add a screen enclosure for that Florida lifestyle. There is an inhouse laundry room with sink and hook-ups for the washer and dryer. The garage is oversized and there is an additional side entry golf cart garage. For peace of mind, the builder installed a metal roof.
Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring is a golfing community that features two championship 18-hole golf courses, a multimillion dollar entertaining facility and restaurant. There is a community center, community pool, active sports and courts for the ever-popular growing sport of pickleball. However, this property is located in a section of Sun ‘N Lake that has no homeowners association; you can have fences or sheds here, too.
Come live in the country club setting without the rules that are usually enforced. In an area of other new construction, this home gives you equity in your investment.
