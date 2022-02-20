This home is located at 5245 Pebble Beach Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $375,000 per side of the duplex and is listed with Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
New construction! Perfectly situated on the golf course in Sun ‘N Lake. This three-bedroom, two bathrooms and two-car garage boasts over 1,900 square feet of living space.
This property is well suited for winter or full-time residents. Finishes include but not limited to the following: open floor plan, Owens Corning Duration roof shingles, granite counter tops, vinyl plank flooring, tiled master and guest bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, thermopane windows, indoor laundry room, one level flooring into the residence from the garage, well pump with irrigation, screened porch, professionally landscaped and many more features.
Great location and surrounded by newer homes. Sun ‘N Lake community has so much recreation to offer including: a fitness center, lagoon pool, playground, basketball courts, tennis courts, pickleball, golf courses, restaurant, picnic area, dog park and special events throughout the year. For additional information contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358 or visit lterrell.bhhflpg.com
MLS # 285055