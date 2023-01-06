These villas are located in The Country Club of Sebring. They are priced between $309,900 and $329,000 and are listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
What a fantastic opportunity to own one of these lovely, brand-new villas in the desirable neighborhood of Royal Oaks, within The Country Club of Sebring. You have the choice of a three-bedroom or a two-bedroom plus office. Each has a two-car garage.
Built and designed with high-end features you’d expect to find in much more expensive homes, these villas come with high step ceilings, attractive wood-look tile throughout, modern light fixtures and hurricane impact windows and doors. The great room is open to the tiled lanai by sliding glass doors, allowing you to expand your living area to the outside, making entertaining a breeze.
The kitchen is a chef’s dream with white wood cabinets, a custom backsplash, beautiful quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large island suitable for seating five. It is completely open to the spacious great room and dining area.
The owner’s suite boasts a large walk-in closet, tray ceiling, dual sink vanity, quartz countertops, and a gorgeous custom corner shower. Glass block transom windows allow for natural light in the bathroom. There are two other rooms to be used as bedrooms and/or office space, plus a full bath.
Built in 2022, these villas have 1,600-plus square feet of living space with a total square footage of over 2,300 square feet. The Country Club of Sebring offers an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, swimming pool, playground and a restaurant/lounge.
MLS #289356, #290884, #290892