These villas are at 224 Cessna Way NW in Lake Placid. They are priced at $299,500 (each unit) and are listed with Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This brand new three-bedroom, two-bath (each unit) Key West-styble, custom-built duplex is situated on over a half-acre. Buy one side or purchase the entire duplex.
With over 1,400 living square feet under roof and 2,022 square feet under roof, this is an open-floor concept. The large master suite offers two walk-in closets, dual vanities and sliders to the screened porch area. The guest bedroom has access to a private bath and to the rear is a third bedroom or the perfect space for an office.
With quality in mind here are some of the features: white soft close, shaker style cabinets; granite countertops, 10-13 feet ceilings; insulated (Low-E) 366 glass/argon gas; Gel Win insulated sliders; 45-year warranty on the roof with underlayment; sound barrier insulation; an oversized one-car garage; Delta/Allen Roth fixtures; GE smudge proof SS appliances; front mahogany fiberglass door; eight-foot garage door; LP smart siding; vinyl soffit with aluminum facia; irrigation system and professionally landscaped.
This is perfect for an extended family, investment or occupy one side and rent the other. This is a must see. You will be impressed.
For additional information of a private tour of this property, contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358.