Terrell - 1

These villas are at 224 Cessna Way NW in Lake Placid. They are priced at $299,500 (each unit) and are listed with Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

 COURTESY PHOTO

These villas are at 224 Cessna Way NW in Lake Placid. They are priced at $299,500 (each unit) and are listed with Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

This brand new three-bedroom, two-bath (each unit) Key West-styble, custom-built duplex is situated on over a half-acre. Buy one side or purchase the entire duplex.

Recommended for you