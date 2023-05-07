This home is at 5282 Pebble Beach Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $359,900 and is listed by Dawn Dell with Paradise Real Estate International.

Welcome to your new address with a new construction home. This home was skillfully built by T Baker Construction, a locally known builder with an impeccable reputation. The property has many upgraded features. This home features 1,627 living square feet under air-conditioned space and 2,484 total square footage under roof.

