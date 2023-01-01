This home is at 125 Daisy Lane in Lake Placid. It is priced at $459,000 and is listed with Emily Jones with RE/MAX Realty Plus.
Come and see this absolutely stunning new construction home in the highly desirable and peaceful neighborhood of Sun N Lakes Estates of Lake Placid. Situated directly on highly desirable waterfront property, this light and bright, brand new canal retreat with a modern flair home boasts three large bedrooms on a split floor plan, two full bathrooms, and a huge two-car garage.
The spacious central living areas have 13-foot-high vaulted ceilings and beautiful gray vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home. There is more than 1,300-square-footage of living space on over a quarter of an acre of waterfront canal to Lake Grassy land.
The home has superior curb appeal and ornate landscaping lining the way from the driveway to the front porch where a leaded glass front door entryway leads into the home.
The front entryway greets you into the spacious 18-by-14-foot front living room. You will appreciate how much the kitchen has to offer: from the generous amounts of solid soft close white wood cabinet/drawer storage to the massive quartz counter space, a raised bar perfect for entertaining or casual dining, and all matching stainless steel appliances included.
The primary bedroom, with a lovely canal view, also contains a huge 6-by-6-foot walk-in closet and the ensuite bathroom features a fully tiled walk-in shower with solid glass swing door, dual sink quartz vanity, elegant lighting, and sleek black plumbing fixtures.
Sliding glass doors open up to the back porch that overlooks the beautiful back yard and canal. The perfect area to enjoy the canal is offered by the new boathouse and dock with a designated space to park your boat.
A super convenient indoor utility room to contain the washer and dryer also features built-in cabinetry providing supplemental storage. A 50-gallon energy efficient water heater and suspended air handler are kept in the garage complete with an insulated garage door and opener in place.
Upgraded impact-resistant windows are throughout the entire home.
The home sits in a wonderful cul-de-sac neighborhood. Homeowners Association fees or special district fees do not apply to the residents.
Lake Grassy is 529 acres in size and is considered a natural freshwater lake — reported to support large populations of bass for fishing and tranquil views for cruising on the lake.
Don’t wait, call today for an appointment. For more information on this home, please contact Emily Jones with Re/Max Realty Plus at 863-446-3246.