This home is at 125 Daisy Lane in Lake Placid. It is priced at $459,000 and is listed with Emily Jones with RE/MAX Realty Plus.

Come and see this absolutely stunning new construction home in the highly desirable and peaceful neighborhood of Sun N Lakes Estates of Lake Placid. Situated directly on highly desirable waterfront property, this light and bright, brand new canal retreat with a modern flair home boasts three large bedrooms on a split floor plan, two full bathrooms, and a huge two-car garage.

