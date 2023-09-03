This home is at 3016 Calliope Drive in Avon Park. It is list price is $319,900 and is offered by Teresa and Kevin Bock with RE/MAX Realty Plus, Sebring.
Come and check out this move-in ready home in Twin Lakes Pointe in Avon Park. This is a private, gated, lakefront community and is within golf cart distance to River Greens Golf Course and includes a community dock onto Lake Damon.
This beautiful three-bedroom, two-bath home with two-plus-car garage is situated on a nice size lot with plenty of room to spread out and includes a whole house 22KW Generac generator.
You will love the layout of this home with cathedral ceilings in the living, dining and kitchen area with crown molding, curved corners, plant shelves and tile flooring throughout. The open kitchen features wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and large breakfast bar.
This home is easy to maintain with tile flooring throughout the interior and the front and rear porch. This home also includes a split bedroom floor plan, interior laundry room with built-in cabinets, thermopane windows, plantation shutters throughout, brick paver walkway and driveway.
The large master suite has French doors that lead to the rear porch, crown molding, walk-in closet, and the master bath includes double sink wood vanity with granite top, soaking tub, corner tile shower with glass enclosure plus additional cabinets for extra storage and counter space. Both guest bedrooms are good size with plenty of closet space and the guest bath has a large single sink wood vanity with granite top, tub/shower combination and linen closet is in the bathroom.
Don’t let a hurricane or power outage scare you away. This home is well prepared with whole house generator included.
The $125 monthly homeowners association for this community includes lawncare (mowing, edging, blowing off the driveway).
Seller to occupy up to 30 days after closing. Check out this new listing before it is gone. This is a home that you will not be disappointed with and shows beautifully.
To arrange for an appointment to see this beautiful home, please call, text or email Kevin or Teresa Bock at 863-381-9063 or email Teresa@TeresaBock.com. Qualified buyers only.