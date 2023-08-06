Families can't afford new homes

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nearly three-quarters of all families in the United States cannot afford to buy a new single-family home at the nationwide median price of $426,000. Of course, many US cities deal with home prices far in excess of that halfway point.

New York and San Francisco are cities known for their abundant job markets and metropolitan populations. They’re also included on the list of the country’s two most challenging housing markets. In the current economic climate, additional financial pressure on housing pushes some working Americans out of the cities, regardless of their employment status.

