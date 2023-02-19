This home is at 5833 Apple Road in Sebring. It is offered at a reduced price of $415,000 and listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus – Sebring.
Are you looking for a home that offers plenty of space between you and your neighbors? Check out this 2017 custom-built, three-bedroom, two-bath home situated on almost one acre in Orange Blossom Estates. Need a workshop or extra garage for that boat or for those toys? This property includes an 18-by-27-foot metal shed with a 12-by-27-foot attached carport.
The interior of this home has an open concept floor plan with cathedral ceilings in the living, dining and kitchen area. The kitchen has beautiful hickory wood cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. The kitchen has a nice breakfast bar for added seating and counter space.
This home offers an open front living room and rear family room that is very light and bright with many windows overlooking the beautiful back yard.
The owner’s suite includes a step ceiling, large walk-in closet and the bath includes two hickory wood vanities with granite tops and tiled corner shower. The front guest bedroom has an oversized closet and the third bedroom is currently used as an office with a smaller closet. The guest bath has a tub/shower combination, toilet and wood vanity with granite top.
You are going to enjoy the privacy, peace and quiet while sitting on the rear screened porch sipping on your morning coffee or your afternoon glass of tea. Much expense had been put into the land preparation as this lot was de-mucked and filled with new fill dirt, giving this property peace of mind without flooding or holding water. There is also a 10-by-10-foot metal shed that houses the pump and well for the home with depth being 280 feet. There is also a second well that is 80 feet in depth. This home also includes a water system and security system.
Start living the Florida lifestyle and learn to relax and enjoy the outdoors. Check out this great property before it is gone. Seller is firm at the list price of $425,000.
To arrange for your private showing, please contact Kevin or Teresa Bock, Re/Max Realty Plus, at 863-381-9063 or 863-381-7884. Check out the virtual tour on this home and others at www.teresabock.com