This home is at 4201 Thompson Ave. in Sebring. It is offered at $239,900 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus – Sebring.
This two-bedroom, two-bath home with two-car garage is situated on a corner lot and includes a caged vinyl liner pool. This home looks larger than it is and has a very open floor plan.
The kitchen has been updated in 2020 with newer stainless appliances and offers plenty of counter and cabinet space. The dining and the living rooms are all open to the kitchen and feature cathedral ceiling and sliders that enter to a side porch and also sliders that enter to the rear enclosed porch. There is wood laminate flooring in the living room with tile flooring from the front entry through the kitchen and dining area.
This home has a split bedroom floor plan with the guest bedroom and bath to the front and the master suite to the rear with walk-in closet and attached bath including two vanities and a corner shower.
Just off the living room is the glassed enclosed porch that is an ideal spot for year round use. The pool area has concrete decking with caged pool and room to relax and enjoy the Florida sunshine. Enjoy the privacy of having no neighbor to the rear of this property.
This well-cared-for home includes a much sought after two-car garage with side slide screens and attic fan. The roof was just replaced in 11/22, A/C replaced 12/2017 and the septic was pumped in 2021 and is located to the front. It is in a great loaction being close to golf, the YMCA and ballfields.
