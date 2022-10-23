This home is at 242 Hillcrest Drive in Avon Park. It is priced at $269,000 and is listed by Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
The home is very well-maintained and has two bedrooms, two bathrooms plus an oversized garage home. Best of all, it is located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Highlands County – River Greens Golfing Community.
This home boasts over 1,613 living square feet with a total of 2,113 square feet under roof.
Enjoy great savings on your power bill with whole home solar panels (paid in full). This house has been freshly painted inside and out.
The home also has additional updates that include: Samsung stainless steel appliances, water resistant laminate flooring, new carpet in the bedrooms, large walk-in closet, vanity, and shower insert.
The A/C was new in 2021; the roof in 2018.
There is a separate dining space, bonus room, skylights that provide natural light and a 20-by-12-boot screened porch with decorative concrete flooring. Abundant shelving is in the garage and there is lots of storage space throughout the home.
This home is move-in ready. Perfect for a permanent or winter resident.
For additional information, contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358. Ask about MLS #290866