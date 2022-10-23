01-01

This home is at 242 Hillcrest Drive in Avon Park. It is priced at $269,000 and is listed by Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The home is very well-maintained and has two bedrooms, two bathrooms plus an oversized garage home. Best of all, it is located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Highlands County – River Greens Golfing Community.

