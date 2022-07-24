This home is at 2476 N. Sumner Road in Avon Park. It is priced at $284,000 and is listed by Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This three-bedroom, two bath, two-car garage custom-built home is located in a private setting that is situated on over .35 of an acre (includes the lot next to the home). It has an open floor concept, cathedral ceiling, soft gray tones, vinyl plank flooring throughout, wrap-around bar in the kitchen, white multi-level cabinets, newer stainless steel appliances, and the sink and faucet have been replaced.
The spacious master suite has a dual sink vanity, jetted tub, plus shower and updated tiled flooring. On the opposite side of the home are two large guest bedrooms with a bathroom in between.
There is a large dining space off the kitchen and new sliders that go out to the fenced-in backyard, perfect for children and pets. Enjoy the cooler evenings around the fire pit with family and friends. There is plenty of room for an RV, boat, etc.
It’s apparent the owners have taken much pride in maintaining the beauty of this home. The property is blocks away from Lake Chilton. This is a must see! Some furnishings may be available, separate from the sale of the home.
For additional information and a private viewing, contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0345. Ask about MLS 288367.