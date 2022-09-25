This home is at 214 Triumph Drive in Sebring. It is offered at $269,900 and listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus – Sebring.
This one won’t last long on the market. It has a great location and close to schools, churches, shopping and easy access to U.S. 27.
This KG Haynes-built home offers three bedrooms, two baths, a two-car garage, screened front and rear porches, fenced rear yard plus two sheds. There is 1,568 living square feet in this home and 2,388 total square feet under roof.
This property is in great condition and has an open floor plan with cathedral ceiling in the living, kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features white cabinets with plenty of counter space as well as having a large corner pantry and includes nice appliances.
Both guest bedrooms are the same size and the guest bath has a tub/shower combination with white raised cabinets and single sink.
This home has neutral colors throughout making it easy to decorate with any type of furnishings.
There is a super floor plan with having the owner’s suite on one side and the guest bedrooms on the other side. The owner’s suite includes two walk-in closets; the bath features a double sink vanity with plenty of storage, linen closet and tile shower with glass door.
The interior laundry room has additional cabinet space for added storage and even room for that extra refrigerator or freezer.
Other nice features of this home include a screened front porch, large rear screened porch plus a 10-by-20-foot concrete patio that is an ideal spot to sit in the sun or enjoy that afternoon barbecue while in the privacy of your own fenced rear yard. There are also hurricane panels included and stored in one of the sheds. The roof was replaced in 2018, the a/c system was updated in 2015 and this home includes a security system monitored through Central Security.
All buyers must be pre-qualified or have proof of funds and will need to accompany all offers. Measurements are approximate and to be verified by the buyer or buyer’s agent.
Don’t wait long on this one or it will be gone!
