This home is at 4404 Medina Way 214 in Sebring. It is offered at $339,900 and listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus – Sebring.
This well-maintained pool home was custom built by Ron Handley Construction in the Harder Hall area and offers a great floor plan with most all areas being tile flooring for easy maintenance. You will want to pour that evening glass of wine and sit on this front porch while relaxing and enjoying the beautiful Florida sunsets.
As you enter into this home, you will love the high ceilings and the amount of light this home offers with a beautiful view overlooking the pool.
The kitchen features white cabinets with black granite counter tops, stainless appliances, office work station and breakfast nook that overlooks the lanai and pool area.
The owner’s suite includes tray ceiling, tile flooring and sliders to the lanai. The owner’s bath has a double sink vanity, double closets, private toilet room, corner tile shower plus a large soaking tub.
The dining room is just off the kitchen and is also open to the living room.
Both guest bedrooms are equal in size with nice closet space and the rear guest bedroom has sliders to the lanai and pool area. The guest bath, which has a single sink vanity and tub/shower combination, also serves as the pool bath with access to the lanai.
The laundry room with access to the garage is also close to the kitchen for carrying those groceries.
Come and relax by the pool and enjoy your morning cup of coffee along with the privacy that this property has to offer.
Also included is the 8-by-10-foot Cook shed/workshop installed in 2016. The roof was replaced in 2015 and the A/C was updated in 2011, and the water heater in 2007.
Check out this pool home before it is gone. Great location and close to golf, restaurants, shopping, hotels and U.S. 27. Make this your next home.
For further information or to line up for your private showing, call Teresa and Kevin Bock at 863-381-9063 or 863-381-7884 or check out their website at www.teresabock.com to preview this listing and others.