This home is at 4404 Medina Way 214 in Sebring. It is offered at $339,900 and listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus – Sebring.

This well-maintained pool home was custom built by Ron Handley Construction in the Harder Hall area and offers a great floor plan with most all areas being tile flooring for easy maintenance. You will want to pour that evening glass of wine and sit on this front porch while relaxing and enjoying the beautiful Florida sunsets.

