The home is located at 7045 San Bruno Drive in Sebring. The home is priced at $485,000 and is listed by Tania Bobe, broker/owner, and Chet Maxcy, sales associate of MB&A Realty.
Welcome to this executive, brand new construction home in the much sought-after Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring.
Absolutely no expense was spared in this five-bedroom, three-bath, beautifully designed home. As you step into the grand foyer you will be welcomed to a great room, dining room and stunning galley kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, white cabinetry and white backsplash to fit any style of decor.
A bonus room off the foyer can be used as a fifth bedroom or is perfectly sized for office space.
The home has a split floor plan, a spacious master bedroom with walk-in his and hers closets and a bathroom with a walk-in shower and stand-alone bathtub to relax at the end of your day.
As you enter through the hallway off the main living areas you’ll find three bedrooms; one of which is an ensuite that is perfect for a mother in-law or a separate guest area.
Additional qualities of this home include high ceilings, neutral colors, large windows and much more.
This home is completed and ready for new owners. For more information, call Tania C. Bobe at 863-270-8484 or Chet Maxcy at 863-270-2122.