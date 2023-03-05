Railing planters

Railing planters filled with colorful combinations can add sparkle to balconies, decks and porches.

 COURTESY/GARDENER’S SUPPLY COMPANY

Brighten up your patio, deck or front entrance with containers. They’re an excellent way to add color, fragrance and beauty where plantable space is limited or non- existent.

Set a few containers on the front or back steps, in the corner of your deck or other location where they can be enjoyed. Try stacking and planting several containers to create a display with greater vertical interest. Check the views when looking from inside the house out as well as when enjoying the space outdoors. Strategically place containers for the greatest viewing pleasure.

