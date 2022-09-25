As we head out to walk the dog each evening, invariably we find ourselves traipsing through the newly constructed webs of our nocturnal orb weavers. Each night as darkness falls, these spiders-active in the darkness-emerge from their hidden retreats of rest and begin their night by creating their webs.

Built in astonishing speed, spiders can spin even a large orb in less than an hour. If you’re prone to leaving floodlights on after dark, take a peek about an hour after darkness falls and see if the nearby vegetation is sporting a glistening wheel of silk. Nocturnal orb weavers typically build anew each evening and then take down their webs as dawn arrives. The web is consumed, effectively recycling the nutrients and energy needed to recreate it once darkness falls again. This may be why you don’t notice them in the daylight.

Recommended for you