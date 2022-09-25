As we head out to walk the dog each evening, invariably we find ourselves traipsing through the newly constructed webs of our nocturnal orb weavers. Each night as darkness falls, these spiders-active in the darkness-emerge from their hidden retreats of rest and begin their night by creating their webs.
Built in astonishing speed, spiders can spin even a large orb in less than an hour. If you’re prone to leaving floodlights on after dark, take a peek about an hour after darkness falls and see if the nearby vegetation is sporting a glistening wheel of silk. Nocturnal orb weavers typically build anew each evening and then take down their webs as dawn arrives. The web is consumed, effectively recycling the nutrients and energy needed to recreate it once darkness falls again. This may be why you don’t notice them in the daylight.
We’ve been seeing tropical orb weavers and enjoying their web building prowess. Stopping for a few minutes each evening, I watch the spider use her legs to measure the distance of the radii, pull, stretch, and tack silk to each radial line as she rapidly works her way around the circular path over and over. Each revolution, she lays down a thin, tacky string of silk, readying her net before the bugs begin flying. By the time we are around the block with our dog, she is sitting at the hub of her wheel-shaped web, resting in wait for a meal to fly in.
As a juvenile, our tropical orb weaver is boasting white spots on her otherwise tan-colored abdomen. As she matured, her spots were replaced by an all-buffy coloration with dark sections on the upper portion or femoral area of her eight legs. Tufts of hair are evident over her body and legs too. Viewing this spider from underneath, there will be a dark triangular area which can help you further identify this species of spider.
With so many different spiders spinning their webs after dark, you might be surprised just how many you can identify in one evening. Often spiders will build their web in the same location night after night, providing an excellent opportunity for observation and wonder. In the morning, a careful look through the vegetation near where the ends of the web spanned the night before will reveal her sleeping quarters. Look for a rolled-up leaf wrapped with silken thread, and you’ll find the slumbering spinner.