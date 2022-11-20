This home is located at 1871 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $915,000 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
Old Florida style meets modern luxury in this move-in ready lakefront oasis. Overlooking beautiful Lake Jackson, the Brown-Holliman property is one of Sebring’s landmark historic homes and boasts four bedrooms, three baths, a guest house, private white sand beach, dock, gardens and so much more.
Built in 1924, this Spanish Colonial has been thoughtfully updated while maintaining the custom features and superior construction rarely found in contemporary builds. The classic stucco and terracotta exterior is complimented by a circular drive and a drive-through portico – all sited behind a privacy wall providing residents and guests with peace and solitude.
Modern upgrades include renovated bathrooms and kitchens, updated electrical and plumbing, roofing that exceeds Florida’s strict hurricane rating standards, a whole-home water filtration system, a 20kw generator, and a new high-efficiency heating/cooling system. Cat 5 ethernet runs to the library, guest house, and primary bedroom, providing direct connection for streaming or video conferencing. The low-maintenance gardens feature a deep well irrigation systems and landscape lighting.
The entrance to the home is welcoming and the floorplan is open and bright as you step into the charming vintage tiled Florida room. Two sets of French doors open from this space to the formal living room with fireplace, high ceilings and detailed molding, central hallway and formal dining room. Moving beyond the dining room is the remodeled kitchen and breakfast room with white cabinetry, quartz counter tops, pantry and gas range with a custom natural wood hood. The breakfast room has a large bar/counter for additional seating or casual meals. In addition, the breakfast room has a built-in buffet for serving. Beyond the kitchen is a spacious laundry room with much storage.
This home is situated on a little less than one acre with 100 feet of lakefront on Lake Jackson. There is approximately 3,200 square feet of climatized space and 4,937 feet of total space under roof.
The main house consists of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, home office and library. The central hall staircase leads to the newly remodeled owner’s suite with an open custom closet and bathroom with a spa and steam shower, dual sink marble vanity and marble flooring. Downstairs has two generous sized secondary bedrooms (one currently repurposed as a media room). The home office/library could serve as an additional bedroom.
The screened lanai has easy access from the kitchen and the media room. This space brings the outdoors in with over 750 square feet of outdoor living – including a new outdoor kitchen with blue calcite counter tops, dining space, and large conversation space. The home has a prime westerly exposure offering stunning sunset views of Lake Jackson.
Moving outside and a few steps through the Mediterranean-styled garden from the main house is the private one-bedroom guest house. It has been completely renovated with a full kitchen and bath and its own deck for watching the sunset. It is ideal for visiting family or friends. For the current owner, it has also been a lucrative income producing venture. The VRBO listing is often booked from November to March.
With its close proximity to Sebring International Raceway, it commands a premium for the 12 Hours of Sebring race. Although the wall and gardens provide a perfect private feel, you will love being in walking distance to downtown Sebring with its festivals, bars, restaurants and renowned local theater. The “City on the Circle” is just steps away for you to enjoy. For the outdoor enthusiast there is a 10-mile multipurpose walkway around Lake Jackson for walking, biking or jogging. Lake Jackson offers a playground for all watersports and world class bass fishing. Sebring is approximately two hours from South Florida or either coast making it an ideal getaway from the hustle and bustle.
Whether you are looking for the perfect family home, a winter retreat, or a lakeside weekend getaway, this Lake Jackson gem offers it all.
For more information or to schedule a tour call or text Maureen Cool at 863 873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com.