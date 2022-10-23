This ranch is located at 6819 U.S. 98 in the Spring Lake area. It is priced at $1,200,000 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This beautiful Old Florida piece of paradise is approximately 60 acres and has a three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch house nestled under a hammock of majestic old oak trees. A winding road sets the stage leading the way to the ranch house. The setting is beautiful and the property reminds one of what Central Florida must have been like when early settlers homesteaded in Highlands County in the 1900’s.
A front screened porch welcomes you as you walk to the front entry. Just imagine rocking chairs here for you or your guest to enjoy. Enter the home into a large living room. The floor plan flows to the dining room and opens to the large kitchen. The combination kitchen and dining room creates the ideal county kitchen. You will enjoy lots of oak cabinets and counter-tops for storage when preparing meals. The appliances are stainless steel. There are double ovens and a separate cook top. The flooring is tile throughout the home.
This home has the traditional 1970’s ranch house floor plan. The split floor plan has a large master bedroom to the right of the living room. Master bathroom is spacious and also combines the laundry room. This is a convenient feature when working on the ranch. This setup allows you to step inside from the exterior door to clean up after a day’s work. To the left of the living room are the secondary bedrooms, a home office and the hall/guest bathroom. This bathroom has a soak tub, walk-in shower and dual sink vanity.
You will enjoy the large back screened porch for entertaining friends and extending your living space. The porch overlooks the lush landscape and property. The home is concrete block with Hardie board siding and a metal roof for easy maintenance.
In addition to the ranch house, the property also includes a party barn, carport and cow pens. The land is fenced and cross fenced. Check out the large pond. You might catch a fish or two. You can also picnic under the oaks near the pond. The ranch has cattle and farm equipment which are available for purchase separately.
The property consists of five separate adjacent parcels of land. The ranch house is on approximately 19 acres. There are four additional 10-acre tracts of land adjacent to this parcel. All five parcels equal 1,425 feet of total frontage on U.S. 98. The property is located on the south side of U.S. 98 across from Spring Lake.
If you are looking for a country living setting, yet you are city close, this is the ideal location. Make this home your new retreat and piece of paradise. Just imagine the great memories you will make with your family and friends enjoying your new ranch life-style. This is a perfect ranch setting, a place to get away from it all and escape the hustle and bustle of big city living. The location is two hours from either coast and South Florida. For an added bonus, if you are a race enthusiast, the ranch is approximately four miles to Sebring International Raceway.
For more information or to schedule a tour, call or text Cool at 863-873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com. Showings are by appointment only with 24-hour notice.