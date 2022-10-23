This ranch is located at 6819 U.S. 98 in the Spring Lake area. It is priced at $1,200,000 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.

This beautiful Old Florida piece of paradise is approximately 60 acres and has a three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch house nestled under a hammock of majestic old oak trees. A winding road sets the stage leading the way to the ranch house. The setting is beautiful and the property reminds one of what Central Florida must have been like when early settlers homesteaded in Highlands County in the 1900’s.

