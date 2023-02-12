This home is located at 1525 Falcon Ave. in Sebring Country Estates. It is priced at $249,900 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
If you are looking for an affordable home in an establish and much desired neighborhood, this well-maintained home is ready for you to call it home. It is neat, clean and move-in ready.
The open floor plan has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage. The tiled front porch welcomes you as you approach the front door.
Enter the home into a foyer that flows to the living room to the right and the kitchen straight ahead. The main living area has vaulted ceilings. You will be pleasantly surprised that this home does not have popcorn ceilings.
Moving beyond the living room is the dining room. A breakfast counter separates the kitchen from the dining room for casual meals. The kitchen cabinets are a woodgrain color with light colored counter tops and appliances.
You will love the 19-by-11-foot family room with tiled flooring. There is a pass-through window from the kitchen to the family room for added convenience when entertaining. Just add some bar stools to the bar at the pass-through window for additional seating.
Sliding glass doors open from the dining room to the family room. The family room also has a sliding window overlooking the backyard and making the room light and bright. A back door leads to the backyard and there is a concrete pad for your barbecue grill.
The owner’s suite features a private bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. The split floor plan has a guest bedroom and hall/guest bathroom. Close the pocket door at the hallway to create a guest suite. Your guest will enjoy the privacy when visiting.
The flooring in the foyer, hallway, kitchen and family room has been updated with tile. Flooring throughout the living area and bedrooms is carpeted. The home includes blinds on all windows and ceiling fans.
The yard has nice curb appeal with a lush Floratam lawn, concrete flowerbed curbing and freshly mulched flowerbeds. The backyard has a fenced space to plant a vegetable garden and a gazabo to sit and relax to enjoy your yard. If you need extra storage there is an 11-by-11-foot workshop/shed.
The home was built in 1985 and is ready for the new owner’s personal touches and updates. The roof was replaced in 2022 with light grey shingles and should coordinate with whatever exterior home color the new owner desires. The AC/heat pump was replaced in 2019.
Whether you are looking for a second home for the winter, downsizing or a first-time homebuyer, this house is a great place to call home.
For more information or to schedule a tour, call or text Cool at 863-873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com.