No matter the job, home improvements tend to be costly.

Renovating a home is a great way to impart personality indoors and out. Improvements can make spaces more livable and address safety issues. Home renovations often take residents’ lifestyles into account, and changes can be customized to accommodate a growing family or an empty nest.

No matter the job, home improvements tend to be costly. According to the financial resource SoFi, on average, the cost to renovate or remodel a whole house runs between $10 and $60 per square foot. Certain rooms demand a higher cost, with a kitchen or bathroom remodel costing around $100 to $250 per square foot due to electrical and plumbing needs. Figuring out how to pay for the improvement project is as essential to the planning process as picking out materials and contractors.

