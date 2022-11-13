Dendrobium hybrid.

This year’s featured orchid for the “Let It Grow” plant festival is the dendrobium hybrid.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Orchids have become the decorative plant for homeowners, apartment dwellers, everyone. We are lucky that beautiful and inexpensive orchids are available in many locations in our community, and they are easy to grow in our central Florida climate.

Orchids are one of the most diverse plant classes in the world with over 25,000 different species and they are native to almost every part of the world. They can grow in elevations from sea level to almost 10,000 feet. Like all plants, different orchids have different requirements for sunlight, water, and food.

