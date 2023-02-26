Seen throughout the year in most of the United States, the American robin is a winter migrant here in Florida. A member of the thrushes, you might be surprised to know American robins, Eastern bluebirds and the Veery are all in this family. A group of songsters, the cheerful sound of a singing American robin is a familiar tune to most people.
The bold coloration of the American robin along with their habit of running through yards in search of insects and worms make them easy to observe and identify. Males have dark charcoal gray over the head and tail with lighter gray over the back contrasting dramatically with the bold brick red chest and belly. This attractive species also has white underparts along with the thick, broken white eye ring around that big dark eye and a yellow beak making them unmistakable. Females and immature males will be paler than the bolder hued males.