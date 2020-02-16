Florida has an abundance of wildlife and if you’re from somewhere else — as most of us are — you may have noticed species here that you didn’t see “back home.” The gopher tortoise is one of these.
The only tortoise found east of the Mississippi River, it is completely terrestrial or land dwelling. Unable to swim, it will sink like a stone and drown if placed into water. Heavy-bodied, with thick, pebbly skin, their stumpy little limbs resemble an elephant’s making them a peculiar critter to observe. Completely herbivorous, they forage on grasses, plants and herbs and leave little hay bale droppings behind.
The gopher tortoise uses those tough front feet and long claws to excavate a burrow extending up to 35 feet long where it ends in a sleeping chamber. Nestled 10 feet below the ground, these burrows have been studied extensively via remote camera and it has been documented that over 350 other species will seek refuge within this earthen retreat. For this reason, Gopher tortoises are known as a Keystone species.
As other critters create small side pockets for their own shelter or seek refuge in times of cold, excessive heat or wildfire, the gopher tortoise burrow provides safe shelter. When we lose a tortoise burrow, these other species also become homeless.
Taking up to a decade or possibly two to mature and mate, the gopher tortoise lays just one clutch of eggs a year. Five to nine eggs are typically buried in the swath of soft sands at the burrow entrance. This area, referred to as the apron of the burrow, is made up of the excavated sands from within and if you’re fortunate enough to see a tortoise working, the flying sands will surprise you. Juvenile tortoises are bright yellow and tan versions of the adults but fade with age to the stone or darkened color most are familiar with.
Do you remember the story of the tortoise and the hare referencing the slow process of these lumbering reptiles? Living up to 60 years, if they stay off the roads, they are safe from most dangers. Tucking into their shells, they will hiss and carry on if predators attempt to dig them out of this protective enclosure. It’s important not to allow pets to attack tortoises as the stress on them can be deadly.
Have you ever seen the cartoons of a tortoise climbing out of its shell and carrying it like a suitcase? Turtles and tortoises are unable to exit their shells as both the carapace or upper shell, and the bottom or belly shell, known as a plastron, are fused bones and part of the creature’s skeleton. It would be like you trying to exit your skin.
The tortoise’s spine is fused to the upper carapace and includes the tortoise’s ribs. Sadly, this exterior protection makes them slow and susceptible to being crushed in traffic.
If you opt to help a tortoise cross the road, be wary of those front claws and take heed that tortoises will void urine as a means of escape. Be prepared and don’t drop them if they wet your feet.