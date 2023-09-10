Struggling to get photos of a swooping flock of birds, finally one of the fast fliers zipped up onto a branch and paused. Zooming in for a quick shot, I took as many photos as I could before it dove in pursuit once again. I didn’t know it at the time, but I had captured images not of the swallows I sought, but rather the dapper and dashing Eastern kingbird.

Sharply marked with dark charcoal gray above and a clean, snowy white lower facial area, neck and underparts, the Eastern kingbird is quite handsome to observe. On this day, however, it wasn’t until I began looking through the photos, that I realized what I assumed were tree swallows mixed in with a barn swallow flock were actually a pair of kingbirds.

