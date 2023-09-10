Struggling to get photos of a swooping flock of birds, finally one of the fast fliers zipped up onto a branch and paused. Zooming in for a quick shot, I took as many photos as I could before it dove in pursuit once again. I didn’t know it at the time, but I had captured images not of the swallows I sought, but rather the dapper and dashing Eastern kingbird.
Sharply marked with dark charcoal gray above and a clean, snowy white lower facial area, neck and underparts, the Eastern kingbird is quite handsome to observe. On this day, however, it wasn’t until I began looking through the photos, that I realized what I assumed were tree swallows mixed in with a barn swallow flock were actually a pair of kingbirds.
A summer species throughout Florida, Eastern kingbirds prefer areas of open habitat of mixed fields and forest, much like the ranchlands common to our area. If seen perching, the bird’s upright posture can help you identify it from a distance. The head will appear darker overall than the charcoal gray of the upper body and gives the bird a bit of a hooded appearance. The clean white belly can help you distinguish it from other similarly plumed birds. Look closely at the very end of the dark tail and notice it is tipped with white. When fanned open, it will have a white rim of feathers and at rest it will be blunted and square. The bird’s bill is dark, and heavy in appearance. With binoculars one can just see a bit of sharp hook at the end of the upper bill.
The most patient observer may catch a glance at the crown of this king. A small spot of red, yellow, or orangish feathers is concealed on top of this territorial bird’s dark crown. If agitated by a predator, it will flash this crown as it dive-bombs to chase the offender away. An aggressive species, this dapper fellow is king of the hill and will attack larger birds such as hawks and crows.
One of the flycatcher family, this bird’s fast flying and aerial moves make it fascinating to observe. Watch for them perched on branches or overhead lines overlooking open areas as they wait for insects to pass by. They will suddenly swoop down and grab them from the air. This diet of insects also leads to their regurgitation of pellets, where the indigestible portions of the hard body parts of beetles and other bugs will be coughed up. Kingbirds also readily feed on berries through the summer months.