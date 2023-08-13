Wood rules

Woods like mahogany and teakwood make up the largest share of common outdoor furniture materials, such as metal and plastic, given their waterproof and insect-repellent properties.

The outdoor furniture market is booming and shows no signs of slowing down. As home design trends continuously evolve, experts predict the outdoor furniture industry will see steady growth based on internet search trends and reports of increasing market value following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Google Trends data shows significant annual spikes in searches for outdoor furniture from May through July, there’s no better time to invest in your outdoor living space. The numbers don’t lie – everyone from retailers to content creators feel the increased interest in sprucing up outdoor spaces this time of year.

