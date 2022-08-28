This home is located at 4064 Camp Shore Drive in Sebring and is priced at $850,000. It is listed with Laura Shirley, Broker associate with ReMax Realty Plus, Highlands Home Team.
You will be mesmerized by the peace and quiet surrounding you as you sit on the patio overlooking the lake enjoying your morning cup of coffee.
This Marmar Construction-built home has the finest quality you can find. On over one acre of land in beautiful Highland Lakes Reserve, the drive up to the home on the brick paver driveway and the fine trimmed lawn brings you up to an immaculate home.
This three-bedroom, three-bath, three-car garage home is tiled all throughout. It has hurricane impact sliding doors on the poolside, wood cabinets with quartz countertops in kitchen and baths, upscale Kitchen Aid appliances and a large pantry. While entering the home through a wide foyer, immediately to your right is a flex space (dining room, den, office) continuing ahead to a vast open concept with incredible unobstructed views overlooking the heated salt water pool and the lake. There is a large living room, kitchen and breakfast nook (or dining room). Off the kitchen area is a large pantry and laundry room and access to a large garage with plenty of storage closets.
On the right side of the house there are two large bedrooms. A guest suite that has its own bathroom and the other bedroom shares the guest/pool bath. The other side of the home is the master retreat with views of lake, large bath (with separate shower and tub) and closet.
You will love entertaining in the pool area with several areas for sitting, dining and relaxing.
This majestic home sits on Lake Ruth, which does not allow boat motors – adding to the peaceful surroundings. Highland Lakes Reserve is a gated community of 155 home sites on 600 acres very convenient to town. There is a 10-acre lakefront park on Lake Charlotte with boat ramp and dock and 55 acres of designated natural preserves throughout the community.
