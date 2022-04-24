This home is located at 5234 Lakewood Road in Sebring. It is priced at $425,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This home is perfectly situated on approximately one-half acre of land, built in 2013 and boasts over 2,100 living square feet with over 3,000 total square feet.
The home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, split plan with an attached two-car garage plus a 36-by-24-foot detached air-conditioned block garage with a privacy fence surrounding the backyard with two gates. The property line extends past the fence in the back. There is a concrete driveway from the front of the home that continues to the rear of the home.
The spacious kitchen has GE brushed-nickel appliances, tiled backsplash, wrap around bar, double sinks, solid wood multi-level cabinets, deep drawers, recessed lighting and a pantry. The master suite has sliders that open into a screened porch area, dual sinks, step-in shower, and large walk-in closet with an extra closet for linens.
The formal living room has a cathedral ceiling. The family room is off the kitchen and has sliders that open into the screened porch area, that provides complete privacy in the back of the home.
There are many features that you must see to appreciate including: The soft gray tones throughout the home, updated fixtures, new storm door, security system, Berber carpet in the bedrooms, rounded corners, thermopane windows, owned water conditioner, well irrigation and 50-amp RV hook up plus plenty of room for a pool.
If you are looking for a perfect family home or if you like to entertain guests, this is the floor plan for you. For additional information and a private viewing of this amazing home contact Lisa Terrell 863-414-0358 or visit lterrell.bhhsfloridaproperties
