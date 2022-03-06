This home is located at 3521 E. Glen Eagles Drive in Avon Park. It is priced at $389,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Looking for a home in an active adult community that offers a low maintenance lifestyle? Look no further than this executive home in the highly sought-after community of Highlands Ridge.
An entertainer’s delight, this home offers not only a living room, dining room, three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, but also has a huge Florida room and an office/den.
As you pull into the driveway, you’ll notice the extensive landscaping and the stone accent on this home giving it its custom look. Walk into the screened entrance and be welcomed through the beautiful leaded glass front door with arched window above into a large foyer and the spacious and open floor plan beyond. You’ll appreciate the custom tile in the foyer leading to the upscale wood laminate floor in the living room, dining room and family room. French doors lead to the nice office/den – the perfect place for your in-home office, exercise or craft room.
The gorgeous new kitchen with adjacent breakfast nook and bay window features plenty of cabinets, quartz counter tops, decorative backsplash and stainless-steel appliances. Custom tile work on the floor adds character to the room. The kitchen is open to the living room and Florida room so the family chef is never cut off from the group. The cozy breakfast nook is the perfect place for those casual meals with a splendid view of the pond and golf course through the large bay window.
You’ll love spending time in the Florida room, directly off the living room. The many windows make this room bright and cheery as well as give you more of that gorgeous view of the pond and golf course.
The spacious owner’s suite has a tray ceiling, walk-in closet and huge spa-like bath with jetted soaking tub, walk-in shower, double sink vanity and skylight. The private guest bedroom has an arched bay window and private bath. There’s also a third bedroom or bonus room and a large utility room with cabinets and an adjacent half bath.
This well-maintained home offers 2,820 square feet of air-conditioned living space with 3,511 total square footage. This home has many extra features including newer hot water heater, new plumbing throughout, new well for irrigation, 2016 roof, solar panels, beautiful landscaping with decorative concrete curbing, an oversized two-car garage, and a nice back patio with a fantastic view of the pond and golf course.
The low HOA fee covers your lawn mowing and edging, giving you plenty of time to enjoy the many amenities this beautiful community has to offer. There are two championship golf courses, two restaurants, two pools, a library, fitness center, pickle ball, tennis and so much more.
