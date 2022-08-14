This home is at 784 Lake August Drive in Lake Placid. It is priced at $324,900 and is listed with Suzanne Stone with RE/MAX Realty Plus, Highlands Home Team.
Price just reduced! Homes on this street do not come up often. Lake August Drive is on the west end of Placid Lakes subdivision, just minutes from in town Lake Placid. It is very quiet, and surrounds Lake August, a 50-acre, man-made lake. You will enjoy many walks or golf cart rides around the lake, which is approximately 1 1/4 miles.
This three-bedroom, two-bath home was built in 2007.
As you enter the home, the dining/living area is straight ahead, through an arch. To the left, is the roomy and bright kitchen with an eat-in dinette area. The spacious living/dining space is overall 27-by-14 feet and has a vaulted ceiling with oak finish laminate flooring and ledge lighting.
The master bedroom is roomy and the bathroom has dual sinks, linen closet, and a pocket door to the toilet/tub area. The master also has a spacious walk-in closet. There are two guest rooms, with a guest bath between them.
Off the living area, through sliding doors, is a nice screened porch, 11-by-22 feet.
You will also enjoy a spacious two-car garage.
Nothing but peace and quiet awaits you, surrounded by natural wooded land. You might spot a bald eagle, ducks or deer. You will be just a few blocks away from the gated park, exclusively for Placid Lakes residents.
A voluntary association fee of $25 per year gives you access to the park, which has covered picnic pavilions, and boat ramp into Lake June. Lake June is one of the most popular natural recreational lakes in Florida. Enjoy fishing, boating and skiing. Placid Lakes also has a golf course, a convenience store, and restaurants.
This nice home could be the one for you. To see this home call Suzanne Stone at 863-464-0912 or email SuzanneStone863@gmail.com.