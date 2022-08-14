This home is at 784 Lake August Drive in Lake Placid. It is priced at $324,900 and is listed with Suzanne Stone with RE/MAX Realty Plus, Highlands Home Team.

Price just reduced! Homes on this street do not come up often. Lake August Drive is on the west end of Placid Lakes subdivision, just minutes from in town Lake Placid. It is very quiet, and surrounds Lake August, a 50-acre, man-made lake. You will enjoy many walks or golf cart rides around the lake, which is approximately 1 1/4 miles.

