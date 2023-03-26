This home is at 712 Garland Ave. in Sebring. It is offered at $349,900 and is listed with Lisa Kneram with Re/Max Realty Plus.
If you are looking for a home that checks all the boxes, then look no further. This home sits on a fenced .46 of an acre in the beautiful Harder Hall area. It consists of over 2,200 living square feet, three very nice sized bedrooms with two bathrooms, tile and wood laminate flooring.
The updated master bath has a double sink vanity and a walk-in shower with a bench.
The oversized great room is perfect for entertaining throughout the year.
You can enjoy your family meals in the formal dining area, or in the large eat-in kitchen that is ideal for the whole family. This kitchen is perfect for the chef of the family, with a butler-pass window to the dining area. It includes a center island surface stove top, a wall oven and microwave, solid surface counters, loads of cabinets and counter space.
From the kitchen you step out into the amazing 11-by-58-foot screened porch overlooking the well-manicured fenced-in backyard. The screened porch has three entrances from the kitchen, dining and master bedroom.
There is an extra-large, in-home laundry room that is perfect for storage or that extra refrigerator and or freezer. The 24-by-25-foot garage with a rear extension for a golf cart or extra storage; this garage houses a full-size truck and an SUV with plenty of room to spare. The garage offers two entrances from the interior of the home.
There is an outside shed and a cozy sitting area under the beautiful oak tree surrounded by stag horns. This home also offers a dedicated parking/driveway area for your RV or boat.
Call for your private tour of this amazing home that checks all the boxes.
Lisa Kneram is a real estate agent with Re/Max Realty Plus. Contact her at 863-443-9276.