This home is at 712 Garland Ave. in Sebring. It is offered at $339,900 and is listed with Lisa Kneram with Re/Max Realty Plus.

If you are looking for a home that checks all the boxes, then look no further. This home sits on a fenced .46 of an acre in the beautiful Harder Hall area. It consists of over 2,200 living square feet, three very nice sized bedrooms with two bathrooms, tile and wood laminate flooring.

