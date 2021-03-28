Like some Mardi Gras chicken with the longest toes you’ve ever seen, the purple gallinule is quite a sight to behold, if you’re fortunate enough to spy one. Quite shy, these beauties of the wetlands tend to skulk around in the lily pads and reeds, popping in and out intermittently. As they emerge into the sunlight, their coloration becomes dazzling.
Omnivorous, purple gallinules feed on frogs, invertebrates, and plant roots as they move about the lily pads, pickerel weed and reeds. During nest building, you’ll observe them pulling up plant materials and poking about collecting stems. As they do, if you get a chance to glimpse their toes- long, bony, and yellowish-green- they might make you think of a creepy hand ending in long clawed nails.
These wide-spread, thin toes help distribute the weight of this chicken-sized member of the rail family, affording them the ability to walk over floating vegetation. Found throughout Florida all year long, in the water they will bob their heads while swimming about. If you’re fortunate enough to see nesting behaviors or juveniles, you’ll notice they are an overall tannish color with a hint of greenish if lit by the sun. The bill of juveniles is heavy and yellowish as are the legs and feet. It takes about a year for them to gain the brilliant plumage of the adults.
Adulthood is where this wetland species really becomes a showstopper. As though every bold color was splashed into use, their adult feathers include the indigo purple of their chest and neck blending to a velvety deep turquoise back and wings. In flight you may notice a brassy bronze hue over their shoulders. Bright yellow legs and toes perfectly highlight the similarly colored tip of their otherwise bright red bill. A spot of white near their rear or undertail coverts is balanced by the light, sky blue shield on their foreheads. It’s like every color of the artist’s palette was put into use. Immature birds gradually gain these colors and during their transition will show varying amounts of the adult field marks.
While freshwater marshes are their preferred habitat, retention ponds and water recharge areas which remain flooded year-round are excellent spots to look for these beauties. Emergent vegetation is a must though and is used for nesting and feeding. Some, like the water lilies, provide seeds and fruit for them to feed on. Much like a chicken, they will eat pretty much any small creature they come across, including insects, fish, and water creatures like dragonfly larvae.