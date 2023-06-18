Building Collapse Miami

Rescue personnel work at the remains of the Champlain Towers South condo building, June 25, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The swimming pool deck of the beachfront South Florida condominium where 98 people died when the building collapsed two years ago failed to comply with the original codes and standards, with many areas of severe strength deficiency, federal investigators said Thursday, June 15, 2023. 

 GERALD HERBERT/AP PHOTO, FILE

MIAMI (AP) — The swimming pool deck of a beachfront South Florida condominium that collapsed two years ago, killing 98 people, failed to comply with the original building codes and standards, with many areas of severe strength deficiency, federal investigators said Thursday.

Investigators with the National Institute of Standards and Technology gave an update on the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida, during a regular meeting of the National Construction Safety Team Advisory Committee. The town of Surfside is located just north of Miami Beach.

Recommended for you