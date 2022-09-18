This home is at 3524 Manor Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $449,000 and is listed with Emily Jones with RE/MAX Realty Plus.
The Florida pool home that you have been searching for is now available for you here in the exclusive Manor Hill subdivision of Sun ‘N Lake in Sebring. This outstanding property will have you in awe the moment that you arrive at the stunning brick paved driveway. In fact, this property just so happens to contain the highest property elevation in the neighborhood.
The alluring curb appeal of the arched windows, leaded glass front door, underground electrical (no utility poles!), and lush well-maintained landscaping will make you happy to return home after a long day.
The one-owner, custom home was built in 2006 and pride in ownership is abundantly apparent throughout. With over 2,100 square footage of living space alone — three large bedrooms, stunning heated 14-by-28-foot crystal blue pool, sprawling screened-in patio/pool deck, 2.5 conveniently located bathrooms, and a generously sized two-car garage with an additional golf cart storage and separate entryway will leave you impressed with the massive size of the home.
The exquisite kitchen boasts beautiful solid glazed Cherry wood cabinetry, all stainless steel appliances, raised bar for extra seating near the breakfast nook, and copious amounts of high quality Corian countertops.
High 10-foot ceilings adorned with custom crown molding, white clean baseboards, intact ceramic tile, and carpet flooring throughout the home.
The captivating front living room is the main center of the home, with a full view of the pool and patio area through sliding glass doors as you enter into the home. The lovely formal dining room near the front entryway of the home is adorned with a rustic-style rod iron chandelier and a view of the pretty front yard.
The massive 19-by-13.5-foot primary bedroom displays a custom recessed tray ceiling and glass door access to the pool area. The primary en-suite bathroom is one that you will absolutely fall in love with – complete with a generously sized 9.-by-6.5-foot closet, separate smooth surfaced Cultured Marble shower, and luxurious soak tub. Secondary bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home, with the third bedroom incorporating pocket doors to open into the breakfast nook (closet present in room).
The screened-in pool area provides a covered patio area with tile flooring and half bathroom with exterior shower.
The extra convenient indoor utility room has extra storage space and a utility sink.
There is plenty of space for your vehicles and golf cart is provided in the oversized two-car garage with supplemental golf cart garage.
The current owner has lovingly and consistently maintained the home, including a new roof in May 2022 and a new air conditioning system in 2020.
Truly your own slice of Florida paradise in one of the best neighborhoods that Sebring offers. Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring features two beautifully maintained championship golf courses, tennis courts, the always wonderful Island View restaurant, a community pool area, plus plenty of events for everyone to participate in throughout the year.
For more information on this home, please contact Emily Jones with RE/MAX Realty Plus at 863-446-3246.