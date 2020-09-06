This home is located at 4634 Nadena Drive in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring. It is priced at $315,000 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This home is located in The Preserve section of Sun ‘N Lake. It’s not every day a beautiful pool home comes on the market and is totally remodeled. This home has it all and will appeal to many buyers with its modern contemporary décor with a touch of modern farmhouse.
The spacious home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large two-car garage plus an office/bonus room. Double front doors welcome you to the totally updated and move-in ready home. Entering the home into a large foyer which flows to the great room. The dining room is to the right of the foyer and an office/bonus room to the left. The great room is the heart of this home. This room has high ceilings, plant shelves and sliders to the lanai with a view of the pool. This large space flows to the kitchen and breakfast nook. The kitchen will bring out the chef in anyone. Features of this modern kitchen includes a breakfast bar for casual meals, granite countertops, and lots of tile detail including backsplash, breakfast bar kick wall and accent walls. The appliances are stainless steel. The wine enthusiast will love the built-in wine rack. The cabinets and pantry are a trending dark grey. The bay windows of the breakfast nook overlook the pool.
The owners’ on-suite is a true retreat. It has French doors opening to the lanai and a tray ceiling for a spacious feel. The spa-like owner’s bathroom was recently completed and features dual vanities with white vessel sinks which are separated by a linen storage tower. The new owner will enjoy relaxing in the free-standing whirlpool jetted tub. The walk-in shower has a glass enclosure and shower seat. For privacy there is a toilet room. The split floor plan includes two secondary bedrooms plus a bonus room/home office that can easily be converted to a fourth bedroom. The guest/hall bathroom remodel included a walk-in shower and vanity with a with a beautiful vessel sink. The guest bedroom has a private entrance to the lanai and pool area. All flooring throughout the home is wide grey plank tile. Color palettes throughout the home are light grey and light blue. All light fixtures and ceiling fans are new.
The spacious lanai extends the living area bringing the outside in. There is plenty of room to entertain. The pool is caged for year-round enjoyment. Why not plan your fall stay-cation here? Sun ‘N Lake has two championship golf courses, a clubhouse, tennis courts, community center and full-service restaurant. The Preserve of Sun ‘N Lake is located west of AdventHealth.
For more information or to schedule a tour call or text Cool at 863-873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com.