This home is located at 1924 Alan Street in Sebring. It is priced at $345,000 and is listed with Dawn Dell at Paradise Real Estate International.
Jump right into this pool home! This home is situated on two lots (back-to-back) with natural Florida landscaping.
The home boasts vaulted ceilings with an open floor plan, featuring three bedrooms, two baths with an attached two-car garage that also is equipped with an automatic screen door. Over 1,500 square feet are under air conditioning and over 2,170 square feet under roof of the main home.
There are sliding glass doors in the dining room and primary bedroom that open to the rear spacious, screen-enclosed lanai with handicap accessible pool. The lanai is attached to a rear steel shed that has two overhead doors and is 25-by-30 feet. This is a perfect place for your boat, Jet Ski, ATV or an incredible space for a shop. It could be a great man cave too!
The property is complete with a bi-door refrigerator, dishwasher, convection microwave, stove and washer.
The guest bedrooms and bathroom are on the other side of the home, perfect for company or that growing family.
This home comes with your very own Charbroil grill to start enjoying the large entertainment space. The primary suite features a large walk-in closet and a large wheel-in shower.
There is a Generac generator for your peace of mind and the seller just put on a brand-new roof (June 2022). Assorted tools and accessories for maintenance of pool, lawn and porch are being left for your convenience, too.
This home is close to the YMCA, Highlands Hammock State Park, Lake Jackson and more. This is the perfect place to call home. A private setting also adds to the charm of this home.
To see this property, contact Dawn Dell at Paradise Real Estate International at 863-381-0400.