Welcome to 206 Highland Road in Sebring. It is priced at $245,000 and is listed by Dawn Dell with Paradise Real Estate International.
This home was originally built in 1972. The home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a formal living room, family room and inhouse laundry room. There is 1,944 living square feet under roof and 2,964 square feet under roof and 1,182 pool screen area.
This property is at the end of a cul-de-sac in Sebring just off of Lakeview Drive and right down the road from Veterans Beach and public boat ramp. The backyard is a very private setting and has a planting area for those who want to do some gardening. There is a detached shed for the exterior tools, too. Just off of the pool is a covered area that could be made into a very nice outdoor kitchen area ... perfect for entertainment.
The interior of the home has a formal living room, formal dining room and kitchen off of the family room with a brick adorned fireplace. Imagine having all of the family over for the holidays with a fire in the back ground. For peace of mind there is a metal roof. This home has been nicely maintained and raised a family that has since moved on for many years.
It is conveniently located to all the Sebring’s amenities, shopping, schools, medical, restaurants and more. Yet the location feels very private and secluded. Nestled on an 85-by-120 lot with mature landscaping.
Offered exclusively with Paradise Real Estate International with Dawn Dell, Broker associate, at $245,000. You can view all the photos and floor plan at www.dawndell.com or call Dawn direct to schedule your private tour, 863-381-0400.