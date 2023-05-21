Drains and other high-suction components in pools and spas can be dangerous. That is why the United States Congress passed the Title XIV Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act, which was named after the granddaughter of Secretary of State James A. Baker, III. Virginia lost her life in a family spa suction entrapment during a birthday party.
Federal law now requires that all pools and spa drains that were manufactured, distributed or sold on or after Dec. 19, 2008 must meet ASME/ANSI A112.19.8-2007 requirements. In addition, public pools and spas must be retrofitted with covers that meet safety standards.