LAKE PLACID — It is a mystery what the new owner has in mind for this 10-acre parcel, zoned R-3 on U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. For 30 years this property was previously owned by Adventist Health System and Sunbelt Health Care Corp. It has three buildings on it, previously model homes, and they’ve been used as doctor’s offices. It abuts Tomoka Heights and connects to property owned by AdventHealth and the hospital.
In the town of Lake Placid, R-3 zoning allows multi-family units, hotel or professional services.
“There’s a lot of speculation about the future of the property but no one is certain what the new owner’s plans are. This property has excellent visibility on U.S. 27 in a prime location. From what I understand, the buyer is a local businessman. I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds,” said Maureen Cool, one of the realtors handling the sale. The contract to purchase was effective on Jan, 29, 2021 and it closed on July 20.
When a representative reached out to Cool to list the property for sale, Cool in turn reached out to Jeanny Campbell to join her as a listing agent and leverage each other’s strengths.
“I love every facet of real estate, residential, commercial, land and the more challenging the transaction the more exciting it is for me and I’m always flattered when Maureen reaches out to me to join her in getting a property sold,” Campbell said.
The pair have over 67 years of real estate experience. Last year they united in listing a golf course in Sebring that they successfully sold.
“We make a great team; we both enjoy what we do. I often enlist ideas from some of my Realtor friends from all over the country and my husband is a great source of information as a local engineer. Jeanny and I enjoy marketing and she just doesn’t give up when there’s an opportunity to put a transaction together for our customers,” Cool said.
As of year to date, according to the local Multiple Listing Service, there have been at least 11 sales on U.S. 27 reported by Realtors and there are currently about the same amount under contract that haven’t closed yet.
When this unique duo are not selling real estate they enjoy their spare time fishing as often as they can. Cool and Campbell can be reached at RE/MAX Realty Plus 809 US 27 S., Sebring, or at 863-385-0077.