Prostate Cancer Treatment

This 1974 microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows changes in cells indicative of adenocarcinoma of the prostate. A study published by the New England Journal of Medicine on Saturday, March 11, 2023, finds long-term evidence that actively monitoring prostate cancer can be a safe alternative to immediate surgery or radiation.

 Dr. EDWIN P. EWING JR./CDC via AP, FILE

Researchers have found long-term evidence that actively monitoring localized prostate cancer is a safe alternative to immediate surgery or radiation.

The results, released Saturday, are encouraging for men who want to avoid treatment-related sexual and incontinence problems, said Dr. Stacy Loeb, a prostate cancer specialist at NYU Langone Health who was not involved in the research.

