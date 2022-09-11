This home is at 5900 Brady Trail in Sebring. It is offered at $849,000 and is listed with Emily Jones with Re/Max Realty Plus – Sebring.

Nestled away and surrounded by the most beautiful and serene property that you will ever see boasts this unique, custom-built ranch home in the O’Berry Acres subdivision of Sebring, Florida. Your very own Florida wildlife oasis awaits you as you enter into the gated pathway through the private, graded road of only seven home sites.

Recommended for you