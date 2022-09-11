This home is at 5900 Brady Trail in Sebring. It is offered at $849,000 and is listed with Emily Jones with Re/Max Realty Plus – Sebring.
Nestled away and surrounded by the most beautiful and serene property that you will ever see boasts this unique, custom-built ranch home in the O’Berry Acres subdivision of Sebring, Florida. Your very own Florida wildlife oasis awaits you as you enter into the gated pathway through the private, graded road of only seven home sites.
You will be pleasantly surprised to see this outstanding home containing three large bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a huge detached two-plus-car garage with extra quonset-style workshop on 20 acres of fenced-in pasture/zoned agricultural land. Enjoy the screened-in, wrap-around front porch, perfect for relaxing or entertaining while overlooking the land. Wild turkeys and deer are frequent visitors here.
As you enter inside the home, you will be impressed by the 12-foot high ceilings and intricate details throughout the interior. The spacious, updated kitchen has updated stainless appliances (gas stove with overhead water faucet); solid, glazed cherry wood, multi-level cabinetry; center, butcher block island with custom cookware hanger; butler’s pantry, complete with wine cooler; travertine tile backsplash, and granite countertops.
There is a convenient indoor utility/laundry room located in the home’s main hallway.
The formal dining room is boasting a stone-faced gas fireplace and access to the back Florida room.
The huge primary suite features a bonus office area, generously sized 12-by-8-foot walk-in closet, an ensuite bathroom with both a jetted tub and walk-in shower, and French door access onto the back Florida room.
There are other notable amenities such as recessed and wall sconce lighting, crown molding, wainscoting, and exterior Chattahoochee river rock decking on the porch/patio areas.
The barn contains four horse stalls and two separate tack/feed rooms, electrical and running water utilities, and a separate wash area. The cross-fenced property and has Agricultural Land Use tax exemption to the owner will add to the joy of living on your own ranch.
Both air conditioning units have been updated in 2007 and 2018. Other upgrades include a tankless water heater, security system, Central Vac, and a whole house water filtration system provided by Ridge Water Filter Systems, Inc.
This masterpiece home and property has so much to offer to fully enjoy a comfortable Florida lifestyle that you can feel proud to share with your family and friends.
This home is presented to you by Emily Jones at Remax Realty Plus and priced at $849,000. To view this home please call 863-446-3246.