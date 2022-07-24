SEBRING — RE/MAX Realty Plus is pleased to announce Ciro Molina Jr. has joined the team in the Sebring office. Molina was born in Avon Park and raised in Zolfo Springs where he resides with his wife and is currently raising their two children. He loves spending time outdoors with his family and working around their small cattle herd. He also enjoys attending sporting clay shooting events. His most recent hobby is participating in 5K events.
Molina has served Highlands County in the auto industry for seven strong years. During those years he was able to meet many new friends and enjoy helping people in the community purchase their dream vehicle with “no hassle” and “easy buying process”. He recently decided to change careers and became a realtor to continue to work with the community.