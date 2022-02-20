Post-Surfside condo requirements go to full House
TALLAHASSEE — A proposal that seeks to increase condominium-building inspections and financial reserves is ready to be considered by the Florida House. The proposal (HB 7069), filed by Rep. Daniel Perez, R-Miami, stems from the collapse last year of the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside that killed 98 people.
Before the House Appropriations Committee approved the bill Thursday, Perez said “something has to happen, something has to change” to prevent a similar disaster in the future.
The bill, in part, would place inspection requirements on condominium buildings that are three stories or higher. Inspections by engineers or architects would be required to “recertify” buildings that have been occupied for 30 years — or 25 years if the buildings are within three miles of the coastline. After initial recertifications, the buildings would have to go through the process every 10 years. If inspections determine that “there is substantial structural deterioration,” another round of inspections would be required, according to the bill.
Condominium associations would need to make repairs of problems detailed in the second rounds of inspections. The bill also would require associations to conduct what are known as “reserve” studies every 10 years to try to ensure they have sufficient money to make repairs.
Similar Senate bills (SB 7042 and SB 1702) have been moving through committees.
Construction defects proposal passes Senate
TALLHASSEE — The Florida Senate voted largely along party lines Thursday to approve revamping state laws about disputes over construction defects. The bill (SB 736), filed by Sen. Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine, would make a series of changes, including shortening a timeframe for homeowners to file lawsuits involving “latent,” or hidden, construction defects. The timeframe would go from 10 years to seven years, though homeowners would continue to have 10 years if the defects stem from fraud.
In a statement last week, Hutson described the proposal as “well-balanced,” while also pointing to abuses under current laws.
“The problem in Florida is that just like we have seen over the years with sinkholes and roofing claims, for every serious claim of a construction defect, you have dozens more that are brought forward by predatory actors seeking a big payday on the backs of insurance companies,” Hutson said in the statement. “Frivolous construction defect claims drive up the cost of insurance paid by home builders and their subcontractors. That hidden cost is passed on to the consumer in the form of higher housing costs.”
But Sen. Gary Farmer, D-Lighthouse Point, said Thursday the bill “tilts the balance of power” too far toward businesses. He said it will eliminate legitimate claims because the timeframe has passed.
Sen. Audrey Gibson, D-Jacksonville, and Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, crossed party lines to join Republicans in voting for the bill.
A House version (HB 583) would need approval from the Judiciary Committee before it could go to the full House.